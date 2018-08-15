EXCLUSIVE!

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas: All the Details

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 9:24 AM

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has debuted her massive engagement ring from Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Quantico actress posed for an Instagram selfie with her arm around pal Raveena Tandon, putting her Tiffany & Co. ring on display for all of social media to see. This is the first time the world has caught a glimpse of Chopra's ring since news of her engagement to Jonas broke in late July. E! News learned that the 25-year-old went shopping for an engagement ring at Tiffany & Co. in London last month and shut down the store to ensure the utmost privacy.

"Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, President, WP Diamonds tells E! News. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."

Priyanka Chopra Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Jonas proposed to Chopra shortly after ring shopping in a very private and romantic setting with just the two of them. An insider told E! News that the newly engaged duo celebrated afterwards with Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.

"Everyone is happy," the source gushed. "They are definitely a great match."

Chopra and Jonas, who first sparked dating rumors after walking the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala, fueled relationship speculation in May when they were spotted out and about together around Los Angeles. Then in June, Jonas took Chopra as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she spent time with his family. Later that same month, the couple flew to India together where they enjoyed a date night and attended pre-wedding festivities for her friends.

Priyanka Chopra Expertly Dodges Nicks Jonas Engagement Questions

Shortly after engagement news broke, Chopra was spotted cheering Jonas on from the front row at MTV Spotlight in Singapore. She later dodged engagement questions during an interactive session at Dehli's Taj Palace Hotel Dhaula Kuan titled "Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths," organized by FICCI Ladies Organization and Yes Bank.

"My entire life—my personal life—is not for public consumption," Chopra said. "Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

