It was a really good day to be a Travis Scott fan.

As the Grammy-nominated rapper celebrates the successful launch of his third studio album, Astroworld—all 17 tracks debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album has reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200—the 26-year-old star is paying it forward to his devoted listeners.

"Ahhh man I love the fans man y'all go harder than anything alive I can't do anything without u guys let's keep it going," he tweeted on Monday as his tracks climbed the charts. "TO THE FANS WE GOT THIS TO NUMBER ONE I LOVE U GUYS SO MUCH. I DEVOTE MY LIFE TO U GUYS AND I CANT EXPRESS HOW MUCH YALL MEAN TO ME. TO ALL THE RAGERS ALIVE MAY WE LIVE FOREVER...TO EVERYONE THAT CAME THRU FOR THIS ALBUM THANK U A TON! THANKS FOR RIDING WIT ME THRU THIS PROCESS THANKS FOR BELIEVING IN ASTROWORLD."