Aerosmith Announces Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 15, 2018 7:53 AM
Hello Las Vegas, are you ready to rock?
Aerosmith announced on Wednesday they have a new concert residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in 2019. The show is titled Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, named after the band's 1993 song, and the performances will begin in April.
"We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!" frontman Steven Tyler said onstage at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, before the group performed a gig for the Today show's summer concert series.
"We're gonna keep it raw, we're gonna keep it who were are," he added later. "There are gonna be no changes. It's not gonna be Flory-Dories, it's gonna be beautiful and rocked out and we're gonna get a chance to use some special effects that haven't been used before."
Aerosmith's residency show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from the band's recording sessions, with the help of Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who creating the soundscape for The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas.
"We wanna bring a show in there that we really can't do when we're on the road, on a regular tour," guitarist Joe Perry said. "We wanna bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we've never been able to do before."
"We're gonna bring you into Aerosmith World," said drummer Joey Kramer. "The history behind our almost 50 years of being together and as soon as you walk into the Park Theatre in Vegas, you're gonna walk into Aerosmith World. Everything about it is gonna be Aerosmith, Aerosmith, Aerosmith."
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
As of now, Aerosmith will perform 18 shows in April, June and July 2019.
Members of the band's Aero Force One paid fan club will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning this Thursday, August 16, at 9 a.m. PT. Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Monday, August 20, at 10 a.m. PT thru Citi's Private Pass program. M life Rewards loyalty members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning on Wednesday, August 22, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets to the general public, starting at $75, go on sale on Friday, August 24, at 10 a.m.
This December, Lady Gaga will begin a concert residency at the same theater and perform until June 2019, after which Aerosmith will take over. The singer will resume her show the following October.
