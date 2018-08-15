"And I just wanted to say I'm sorry to anyone who ever wasn't believed because I don't know what turn my like would have taken if people didn't believe me when I said that something had happened to me. So, I guess I just wanted to say that we have so, so, so much further to go, and I'm so grateful to you guys for being there for me during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."

As she continued her moving remarks, Swift expressed her appreciation to her fans for not only helping her through her own personal battles, but for also trusting her with their's.

"I wanted to thank you for everything, and I wanted to thank you for, I know that when I meet you guys at meet-and-greets before and after the shows you guys tell me about the hard times you've gone through in your lives and I really appreciate you trusting me with that information and you guys have seen me go through so many ups and downs in my life just due to the public nature of the way my life is and I wanted to say that I'm so happy to see you and to have you and to know you through the ups and the downs of my life, so thank you for everything," she said on stage.