by Lauren Piester | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 7:59 PM
What an embarrassment of riches we've had when it comes to This Is Us scoop lately.
Rebecca gets to be slightly happier! Season three will break the rules! Michael Angarano will play Jack's brother! They've already shot the ending of the series! It's practically enough to make the wait for the premiere feel like no time at all.
Hopefully you're enjoying it, because E! News' Zuri Hall hit the carpet before Monday's For Your Consideration discussion with the cast to get even more details on what's to come this season, which Mandy Moore says is "gonna be the best season yet."
"I think it's our most ambitious, but I think we've earned it after 36 episodes," Moore says. "People know who these characters are, they trust us, and I think it allows us the freedom to expand the universe a little bit."
That means more episodes focusing on individual characters, and more backstory episodes. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will both be getting the spotlight, along with Jack's time in the Vietnam war with his brother Nicky (Angarano).
"For Jack, it's about what makes this man that we have all fallen in love with," Milo Ventimiglia says. "What are the things that happened to him in his younger years that have turned into this man that loves his wife, loves his family, and gave everything he could to them. So we're going back in time to when he was in the service, when he was in Vietnam."
We'll also be getting to see Jack and Rebecca's first dates, while also spending some time in the present to see how married life is going for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby, what journey Kevin (Justin Hartley) is on this season and how the foster care process is continuing to take a toll on Randall and Beth.
You definitely need to watch the video above to see how Sterling K. Brown reacted as Zuri tried to get the scoop on that last bit, and for more, check out tonight's E! News!
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
