A golden age of trashy dating shows is currently upon us, and you might not have even noticed.

Even through scandals and extremely questionable behavior both onscreen and behind the scenes, Bachelor in Paradise has become a staple of summer TV in the U.S., giving a whole new life to Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects by allowing them to hook up with each other on a beach in Mexico.

Stars are born on that beach, and true colors are shown with the help of the ready-made drama that comes with already having at least one reality show under each contestant's belt. Season three allowed two-time Bachelorette runner-up Nick Viall to turn his reputation around so spectacularly that he was named the next Bachelor. Season three watched hapless penis doctor Evan Bass spectacularly fail and then somehow succeed at wooing Carly Waddell, and now they're married with a baby. Seasons two and three followed the will they or won't they love story of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon to the point where they're now engaged, three years after we first began watching Ashley pine (and pine and pine) for the man who would seemingly only ever be her best friend.