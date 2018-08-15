Allison Mack, who pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking in April, has requested a "modification of the conditions of her release."

On Tuesday, the legal team representing the former NXIVM member filed a motion to modify the former Smallville star's bail conditions. Per the legal documents obtained by E! News, Mack wishes to be able to leave her parent's home in Los Alamitos, Calif., so that she may be able to work, attend weekly religious services and school.

Mack's lawyers argue "the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career," but that she "nevertheless is interested in contributing to society."