It appears that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoy piña coladas and getting lost in the...pool.

The former Jonas Brothers front man and Game of Thrones star canoodled and sipped on frozen beverages while hanging out at a hotel pool in Miami. The couple—who announced their engagement on Oct. 15—relaxed in Miami ahead of Jonas' 29th birthday on Aug. 15. Although, it wasn't all sitting at the pool and lounging. According to reports, the middle Jonas had a lavish birthday celebration at a Miami night club.

While hanging pool-side in Miami, Turner wore a white short-sleeve top that tied in the front and red bottoms. She was also sporting a gold "J" necklace. Jonas and Turner swam, double-fisted piña coladas and made out a lot. These two really are not shy about their adoration for each other.

The lovebirds not only show love on their sleeve, but on their skin, too. Back in July, both Turner and Jonas posted photos to Instagram documenting new tattoos. The pictures were posted a day apart and each revealed the new body ink was for a special someone: their respective grandfathers.