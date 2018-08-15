Kris Jenner has no qualms with sharing her opinions, especially when it comes to Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager pops by the Revenge Body host's house to disrupt the latter's workout routine.

"Even though Khloe's expecting, she works out like a professional athlete," the mother of six explains in a confessional. "I don't want Khloe to go into early labor because she's working out and exerting herself so much."

Understandably, this interruption irritates the Good American founder as she's right in the middle of her "cool down." While goofing around in the reality star's gym, Kris warns Khloe that she "should not be doing this pregnant" as she "might hurt" herself.