Stormi Webster Proves She's Already a Fan of Kylie Jenner's Makeup

Stormi Webster loves Kylie Cosmetics!

While spending time with mom Kylie Jenner on Tuesday, baby Stormi appeared fascinated by a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection makeup bag that she spotted in front of her. Kylie and Stormi were "bugging" Jordyn Woods in the bathroom when Stormi started reaching for the sparkly pink bag.

"Girl, you're pushing over her makeup bag," Kylie told Stormi in one social media post. In a second video, Stormi reached for the bag again and Kylie told her BFF Jordyn, "She wants the makeup bag, uh oh!"

Kylie and Travis Scott's baby girl recently celebrated a major milestone. On Aug. 1, Stormi officially turned six months old! Stormi's mom also celebrated a major milestone just days ago. To celebrate her 21st birthday, Kylie shared a series of portraits with her daughter, captioning one social media picture, "bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel."