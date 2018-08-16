For Portia De Rossi, being in the presence of Ellen DeGeneres was like a love song come to life.

"She took my breath away," de Rossi recalled of running into her future wife at a 2004 photo shoot in an interview with The Advocate a year later. "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak. It was amazing. And it was very hard for me to get her out of my mind after that."

Technically, they had met about five years earlier in 2000. According to de Rossi's version of the story, "there was definitely a lot of chemistry between us, but I didn't allow myself to think of being with her just because of the place I was at."