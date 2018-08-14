Michael Stewart/WireImage
by Lena Grossman | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 11:56 AM
Rapper Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels are taking to Twitter to air some grievances.
Samuels accused Minaj of trying to kill him with a knife, and described it in vivid detail in one tweet: "Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip."
The back-and-forth began when Minaj's lengthy interview with radio station Hot 97 came out and she addressed her relationship with Samuels, as well as what it means to be a female rapper and deal with ghostwriting accusations. Samuels denied allegations that he wrote the Queen rapper's songs: "How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore."
Before he said he never wrote Minaj's raps, however, Samuels implied that perhaps his ex had some unfinished business with her feelings. "Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone," he tweeted.
During her interview with Funk Flex, Minaj became defensive of the rumors that she had a ghostwriter (one of them being Samuels), and how it's a double standard female rappers face today. "I've always been adamant that not only do I write my own raps, but that I want all women write their own raps," she said.
Back on Twitter, the "Anaconda" rapper alluded to a time that Samuels used her money. "U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with "free money" that I didn't know about," she wrote. She then called her ex a liar: "God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA's. I said NO DUMMY."
Samuels penned a rebuttal and insisted their problems were a two-way street. He also referenced Minaj's relationship with Meek Mill, who she dated for a few years. "We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn't use your card for prostitutes. We both didn't trust each other. You did shit I did shit. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y'all got together and I'm not mad at that," he tweeted.
He continued to describe their "toxic" relationship: "I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what."
Minaj not only took a jab at Samuels' monetary actions, but his appearance as well. "I should've never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don't like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!" she wrote.
She said Samuels and Tyga went to the same doctor for the hairline (which apparently cost "10 racks"), but Samuels insists he and Tyga went to different doctors. Rather, it just so happens they "did it the same day."
After his post about the knife incident, Samuels asserted he has no hard feelings for Minaj. In a relatively cordial tweet, he wrote, "I still don't have no hate for you cuz I'm happy in my own mind now. Enjoy your album dropping."
In that same message, he also offered the "Barbie Dreams" musician some advice: "And stop letting these ppl see you sweat. This ain't you. You too big to act the way you be acting. No1 on ur level acts like that. Period"
While this Twitter battle brewed, Minaj posted a photo of herself sipping some Starbucks iced tea. The proverbial tea has most definitely been both spilled and sipped.
After much Twitter sparring, Minaj promoted sending positive vibes out into the universe. "If you rock wit me & this album, let's switch our focus back to the positive stuff ONLY. I'm so proud of #Queen. People would kill to release such a critically acclaimed body of work. I'm in a great mood & you should be in one too!!! To GOD be the GLORY!" she tweeted.
Minaj's album Queen is out now.
