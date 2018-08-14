While everyone in Hollywood seems to be getting engaged these days—from Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Choprathere are some celebrities you won't be seeing goin' to the chapel anytime soon...or ever.

Following her split from Antonio Banderas in 2015, Melanie Griffith recently revealed she's sworn off marriage after four divorces, telling InStyle, "I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore."