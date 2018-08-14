Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Engagement Rumors While Jewelry Shopping

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

More birthday presents?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's trip to the jewelry store is sparking engagement rumors. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper beau spent an hour shopping at Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, Calif. following her 21st birthday celebration over the weekend. The couple's baby girl, Stormi Webster, wasn't with them on the shopping trip, but they did arrive with a personal security guard.

A source tells E! News that Kylie "was glowing and looked beautiful" during their visit and that the duo made no effort to hide from the other shoppers in the store. The insider adds that Travis and Kylie purchased "a couple items" before leaving. Photos also show the couple exiting the store holding hands.

Read

Travis Scott Gifts "Wifey" Kylie Jenner a Classic Rolls Royce for Her 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

IXOLA / BACKGRID

A second source tells E! News that Travis was "sweet" with Kylie during their shopping trip, sharing, "He kept his head down and tried to maintain a low profile but he would hold her hand and just seemed very aware and very attentive."

And while Travis recently referred to Kylie as "wifey," they aren't set to tie the knot just yet.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," a third source tells E! News. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

To celebrate Kylie's milestone birthday over the weekend, Travis showered her with flowers and a special gift, a classic Rolls Royce.

ESC: Kylie Jenner

IXOLA / BACKGRID

"Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all," Travis wrote in a birthday message to Kylie on Friday. "May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."

Travis was by Kylie's side as she celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Delilah in West Hollywood. The Kylie Cosmetics founder then continued her birthday celebration in Las Vegas, where she and her BFFs watched Travis perform at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Engagements
Latest News
Madison Beer

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dane Cook Addresses 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, 2016 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj Plays Coy About Getting Back Together With Meek Mill

Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Gushes Over Boyfriend Tim Tebow

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Tristan Thompson

Dane Cook, Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook Addresses the 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at "Complicated" Relationship Reports

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.