A second source tells E! News that Travis was "sweet" with Kylie during their shopping trip, sharing, "He kept his head down and tried to maintain a low profile but he would hold her hand and just seemed very aware and very attentive."

And while Travis recently referred to Kylie as "wifey," they aren't set to tie the knot just yet.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," a third source tells E! News. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

To celebrate Kylie's milestone birthday over the weekend, Travis showered her with flowers and a special gift, a classic Rolls Royce.