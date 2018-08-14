Colton Haynes Recreates Kim Kardashian's New Pose—and It's Hilarious

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 9:46 AM

Kim Kardashian is striking a new pose—and Colton Haynes is taking notice. 

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself lounging in a gray matching bra and panties set. She also donned some Yeezy Boost 350 "Butter" sneakers from Kanye West's line and captioned the photo, "Like butter."

Haynes saw the photo and decided to give it his own spin. The actor stretched out in a similar pose and sported gray underwear and tied a top to mimic a bra. Of course, he finished the look with a pair of sneakers. He then proceeded to borrow the reality star's caption and post the picture to Instagram on Tuesday.

The photo immediately caught the attention of several celebrities, including Nyle DiMarco, Lisa Rinna and Bachelor in Paradise's Colton Underwood. Even Haynes joked about the post.

"Haters will say it's photoshopped," he wrote along with a series of laughing emojis.

The KKW Beauty head has yet to comment on the picture; however, she hasn't taken her pose too seriously. On Monday, she shared a bunch of photoshopped images that made light of the pose, including one of her spread out on a stack of pancakes "like butter."

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Haynes actually has history with the Kardashians. Jeff Leatham, from whom Haynes filed for divorce in May, is one of the famous family's florists.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

