Taraji P. Henson Cracks the Boys' Club in What Men Want Trailer

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"This is not a curse. This is a gift."

So says Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) in the trailer for Paramount Pictures' What Men Want, released just moments ago. After being passed over for a promotion at her sports agency, and being told to "stay in your lane," Ali visits a psychic and is given a mystical tea that enables her to actually hear men's thoughts. With her newfound abilities, Ali has an advantage over her colleagues (Brian Bosworth, Pete Davidson, Max Greenfield and Jason Jones) and infiltrates their boys' club at work. All the while, she works overtime to sign the next NBA superstar. Of course, Ali's powers have their downsides, as they test her friendships and a possible romance.

Directed by Adam Shankman, and produced by James Lopez and Will Packer, additional cast members include Erykah Badu, Josh Brener, Mark Cuban, Deja Dee, Charles Green, Aldis Hodge, Tamala Jones, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kausar Mohammed, Tracy Morgan, Shaquille O'Neal, Ashani Roberts, Phoebe Robinson, Richard Roundtree and Chris Witaske.

Photos

Movie Remakes

Taraji P. Henson, What Men Want

Jess Miglio/Paramount Pictures

What Men Want, scheduled to premiere in theaters nationwide on Jan. 11, 2019, is a remake of the hit 2000 Nancy Meyers film What Women Want, co-starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt.

Henson next lends her voice to Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet, in theaters Nov. 21.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taraji P. Henson , Movies , Trailers , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Yes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Really Is That Good: Why Everyone Is Fawning Over the Amazon Comedy

Dane Cook, Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook Addresses the 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Halle Berry

How Halle Berry Reinvented Herself and Became One of Hollywood's Most Inspiring Lifestyle Gurus

Safaree Lloyd Samuels, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Ex-Boyfriend Safaree Samuels Says She Stabbed Him And He "Almost Died"

Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Gets Real About Season 3, Diversity and How Worldwide Acceptance Feels

Nikki Bella, Jim Neidhart

Nikki Bella Pays Tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.