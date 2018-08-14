It's time to meet Nicky Pearson on This Is Us. The NBC drama has added Will & Grace and I'm Dying Up Here veteran Michael Angarano to the cast of season three as Nicky, brother to Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson.

Both Jack and Nicky were in Vietnam together and season three is poised to focus on Jack's past, specifically his time fighting in the war. The news was announced at This Is Us' FYC Emmys panel on Monday, Aug. 13.

"I am beyond grateful and very excited to be part of this show," Angarano tweeted. "My grandmother even told her dentist."