Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent their love and well-wishes to Aretha Franklin on Monday by dedicating their Detroit OTR II show to the Queen of Soul.

Queen B made the sweet tribute after performing the opening number at Ford Field.

"This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin," she said, per the concert venue. According to the Detroit Free Press she then added, "We love you" and thanked the legendary singer for the "beautiful music."

The news outlet also reported the couple's opener, DJ Khaled, played Franklin's hit "Respect," generating roars of applause from the audience.

The concert location was a special one as the "Natural Woman" singer grew up in Detroit and lives in Michigan.