Ariana Grande and James Corden Turn Titanic Into a Musical

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bring this to Broadway!

On CBS' The Late Late Show Monday, James Corden and Ariana Grande adapted James Cameron's Titanic into a musical, assuming the roles of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater.  Early on, Corden told fans, "Tonight, we've got 13 songs, nine sets, one take and zero pressure." Using popular songs to set the scene, Corden and Grande spent the next five minutes telling a love story that would certainly make O.G. stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet proud.

Watch as the duo performed Styx's "Sailing Away," Hall & Oates' "Rich Girl," Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian's "The Way I Are," Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly," Lady Gaga's "Just Dance," One Direction's "Steal My Girl," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Nelly and the St. Luantics' "Ride Wit Me," Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," Pitbull and Kesha's "Timber," Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," 'N Sync's "Bye Bye Bye" and Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

James Corden, Ariana Grande, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

(In her first-ever late-night interview on The Tonight Show in 2015, the 25-year-old pop star gave Jimmy Fallon a taste of her spot-on impersonation of Dion with "Beauty and the Beast.")

Grande will appear in a "Carpool" Karaoke" segment Wednesday. Her new album, Sweetener—featuring—"God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming" and "No Tears Left to Cry"—is out Friday.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on CBS.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Charlie Puth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Michael Angarano

This Is Us Season 3 Adds Michael Angarano as Jack's Brother Nicky Pearson

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Dedicate Detroit Concert to Aretha Franklin

Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Mia Confronted by Tristan's Mom After Arrest

Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds

Jimmy Fallon Vomits While Playing a Drinking Game With Ryan Reynolds

Nicki Minaj, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Flirty Nicki Minaj Makes Stephen Colbert Forget He's Married

J Balvin, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Coachella 2018

2018 MTV VMAs: Vote for the Singer Who Deserves to Be Dubbed Best New Artist

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.