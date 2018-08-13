Anthony Bourdain's New York City Apartment for Rent 2 Months After His Death

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 6:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anthony Bourdain

StreetEasy, Inset: Jason Squires/WireImage.com

Anthony Bourdain's New York City apartment is now on the market two months after his death. 

The Parts Unknown host's apartment is going for $14,200 per month, according to the listing on real estate website StreetEasy. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in the heart of New York's Columbus Circle, which sits just outside the perimeter of Central Park.

Bourdain's home reportedly features many high-end amenities.  Some of these include "breathtaking city and Hudson River views, floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchen with top of the line appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer with ample closet space including two walk-in closets."

Since the apartment is in a luxury building, it comes with many sought-after New York City conveniences, such as laundry in the unit and a full-time doorman. A swimming pool and gym are also in the Time Warner Center complex and have sweeping views of Central Park.

Photos

Anthony Bourdain: A Life in Pictures

Photos show that the apartment is filled with new appliances, including a state-of-the-art kitchen and marble counter tops. The bathroom, too, features sleek colors similar to that of the kitchen.

Columbus Circle is home to many New York City culinary institutions—namely Thomas Keller's renowned restaurant Per Se and David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar.

Bourdain was a lighting force in the culinary and television worlds and inspired fellow chefs and regular restaurant-goers to explore food outside their comfort zone. He also advocated getting to truly understand the culture, and more importantly the people, of the place you're traveling to.

Chang openly discussed missing Bourdain, who died by suicide in France on June 8 at the age of 61. "In many ways, he's been my mentor and my north star, because he trail-blazed a path that would not be available to me otherwise," Chang said on his podcast The Dave Chang Show.

The final season of Parts Unknown will air this fall.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Real Estate , New York , New York City , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nicki Minaj

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Getaway With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in Mexico

Reese Witherspoon

It Turns Out Reese Witherspoon Basically Has An Identical Twin

Paul Walker's Brothers Discuss His "Fast & Furious" Family

Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly "Gravely Ill" From Cancer

Amanda Bynes: Updates From Her Family's Lawyer

Omarosa Records Donald Trump Phone Call After Her Firing

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.