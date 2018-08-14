Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Victor Chavez/Getty Images
by Alli Rosenbloom | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 1:53 PM
Steve Granitz/WireImage, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Victor Chavez/Getty Images
It's that time of year again when Hollywood's elite gather at producer Jennifer Klein's Brentwood home for her annual Day of Indulgence, where the tequila flows freely and the beauty products—for literally every single body part—are a plenty. To Klein, every year is the year of the woman and this year was no different as she and her famous guests celebrated 20 years of the annual Day of Indulgence on Sunday, August 12.
An insider shares with E! News that Mom co-stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney spent time catching up with each other in between shopping and beauty treatments while sipping Don Julio and Lemonade mixed drinks, aptly named Little Lemon Divas. Janney, who was seen having a great time shopping all day, was later spotted catching up with Debra Messing.
Fresh off her shoulder surgery, Kaley Cuoco was living it up at the event whilst drinking Le Grand Courtage champagne. "Kaley is totally fine now and she was having a great time getting pampered. She was talking to people about Karl [Cook] and how happy she is right now as a newlywed," says our source.
ALLA / BACKGRID
Lea Michele is an Indulgence staple and showed up this year with her stunning engagement ring! The actress, recently engaged to Zandy Reich, was seen sipping Kombucha while showing off her engagement ring to Shay Mitchell.
Meanwhile, our eyewitness saysBusy Philipps grabbed the new brow contour pen at the Benefit station applied it on herself after getting a quick tutorial. Naturally, she was a natural! Nearby, Gabrielle Union and Regina King had a "major bonding moment" as they fawned over each other and how much they loved the other's work, the source adds. Gabrielle and Regina also spent time fan-girling alongside Laverne Cox over Pose star Mj Rodriguez.
It was a mother-daughter day for Yara Shahidi,who showed up with her mom. The ladies enjoyed well-deserved massages in between shopping around each room. Riverdale's leading ladies, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch had a field day as the party's first-timers. The trio arrived together and "stuck together all day and took full advantage of all the indulgences," our insider says.
Guests were served Suja Juice and Icelandic Glacial water to keep hydrated all day (in between those Don Julio mini's, of course!), and Tcho Chocolate to satisfy that sweet tooth. The typical party gift bag also gets new meaning at this party, as guests also took home large Samsonite suitcases stuffed with goods as a parting gift.
Other attendees who enjoyed the day included Kristen Bell, Melissa Benoist (who flew in from Vancouver where she's filming Supergirl just to attend the party), Lucy Hale, Lizzy Caplan, Darby Stanchfield, Chrissy Metz, Bellamy Young, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Rachel Bloom and Molly Shannon.
