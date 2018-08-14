It's that time of year again when Hollywood's elite gather at producer Jennifer Klein's Brentwood home for her annual Day of Indulgence, where the tequila flows freely and the beauty products—for literally every single body part—are a plenty. To Klein, every year is the year of the woman and this year was no different as she and her famous guests celebrated 20 years of the annual Day of Indulgence on Sunday, August 12.

An insider shares with E! News that Mom co-stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney spent time catching up with each other in between shopping and beauty treatments while sipping Don Julio and Lemonade mixed drinks, aptly named Little Lemon Divas. Janney, who was seen having a great time shopping all day, was later spotted catching up with Debra Messing.

Fresh off her shoulder surgery, Kaley Cuoco was living it up at the event whilst drinking Le Grand Courtage champagne. "Kaley is totally fine now and she was having a great time getting pampered. She was talking to people about Karl [Cook] and how happy she is right now as a newlywed," says our source.