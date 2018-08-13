And when Tristan wasn't third-wheeling it with the model and basketball player, the young lovers "were laying next to each other by the pool talking and making each other laugh."

That gave Khloe and Tristan the chance to sneak in some alone time and "talk on the beach where they both sat in the sand and let the water come up and get them wet." According to an eyewitness, "They are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."

Afterwards, they were spotted "laughing and having fun" as they rinsed off in an outdoor shower.

And, contrary to reports that things are"complicated" between the two, the insider said, "Khloe and Tristan also seem to be doing very well... There doesn't seem to be tension or any kind of hard feelings. Khloe seems very into him and he reciprocates."

The basketball player, who cheated on Khloe throughout her pregnancy, was said to have a "a big smile on his face and was giggling." The insider even said, "He was complimenting her the entire time and telling her how great she looks."

Their seaside getaway comes days after Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday bash, where Khloe was seen sipping from a green Solo cup. According to pictures from the party, people attending the fête could choose between a green, pink or yellow cup depending on their relationship status, with green signifying that "it's complicated."

Fans of the 34-year-old were quick to comment on the drama, especially considering the struggles Khloe has endured due to Tristan's infidelity.