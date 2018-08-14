Modeling isn't all glitz and glam.

In this super tease for E!'s New York Fashion Week exclusive docu-series Model Squad, some of the fashion world's top models prove that it takes more than just a pretty face to make it.

"Glamour is just when you're there for the events, taking beautiful pictures, wearing a very expensive dress," Brazilian-born model Daniela Braga confesses to the camera. "But besides that, no, no, no, honey. There's no glamour."

Sometimes getting on covers and catwalks means competing against your friends.

"There's a lot of rivalry between other girls," Hannah Ferguson admits. "Did you see that Hannah got Marc Jacobs and Dev's on the cover of Maxim right now," Caroline Lowe adds.

And being booked and busy means relationships are oftentimes put on the back burner.