Noah Cyrus Says Lil Xan Slid Into Her DMs Before They Started Dating

A wise dater once said it always goes down in the DMs!

It's no secret that Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are spending lots of time together as they continue their summer romance. In fact, these two aren't shy about documenting their chemistry on social media.

But how did these two end up dating? Perhaps we have social media to thank.

"Xan slid into the DMs. It works people," Noah shared with E! News' Tamara Dhia exclusively at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. "Actually, it didn't work. He DMed me like in February and I didn't see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, 'Lil Xan, cool, he's following me. I'll follow him back.' And then I saw his DM and we're just hanging out making music."

In fact, the two artists may have a surprise up their sleeves in the coming months. When asked if a collaboration is coming, Noah certainly didn't rule it out.