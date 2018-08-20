EXCLUSIVE!

For more about Daniela Braga , Olivia Culpo , Hannah Ferguson , Ping Hue , Nadine Leopold , Caroline Lowe , Ashley Moore , Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor , be sure to take a look at the very informative Q&A below!

While we're totally jealous of the Model Squad stars, we also couldn't be prouder of them for all their hard work. No, really.

The ladies of E!'s new docu-series Model Squad may already be established it-girls, but that doesn't mean they're done striving for success. When the runway experts aren't idolizing the likes of Cindy Crawford and Gisele Bündchen , the women are jet setting off to exotic locales for work.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images Daniela Braga Best modeling memory? "I was on my way to the airport going to work in Brazil and my agency in New York called me to tell me to go back home because I had booked my first Victoria's Secret fashion show!" Who is your supermodel icon? "I don't have a supermodel icon, but I do have some people who I admire and inspire me so much like, Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie and Scarlett O'Hara." Where is your favorite modeling destination? "Paris, because of the haute couture and so many iconic brands are there. It was the city that changed my career and who doesn't love the history and architecture?"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nine West Olivia Culpo Best modeling memory? "My favorite modeling memory was my first job. It was actually the first audition I ever went on, which to me seemed like a dream come true to actually get the booking. I remember loving the entire audition process. It was actually for Keurig coffee maker and I had to act out a scene with my 'husband' for the campaign. I was 18 and just started college. It felt very surreal at the time!" Who is your supermodel icon? "I admire so many supermodels. The most impressive ones to me are the women who have been able to balance their family life and career growth. They are so much more than beautiful faces, they are business geniuses. Cindy Crawford, Christie Brinkley, and Gisele Bündchen are at the top for me." Where is your favorite modeling destination? "Anywhere warm and on a beach-this could basically be my answer for almost any question!"

Getty Images Hannah Ferguson Best modeling memory? "Going in to meet Mario Testino for the first time was such a pivotal moment in my career. He asked to shoot me for his Towel Series right then and there and in that moment my mind was overwhelmingly blown! He gave me a once in a lifetime opportunity I will forever be grateful for." Who is your supermodel icon? "I can't list only one, but the '90s Supermodels are all iconic and so inspiring to me!" Where is your favorite modeling destination? "I'm always excited to travel to exotic beaches! Shooting in island elements make work feel like vacation, jet-lagged or not."

Getty Images Ping Hue Best modeling memory? "There are many special moments in my decade modeling. One memory I'd forever cherish is my very first modeling assignment. You never forget your first job! It was for Kimora Lee Simmons' new beauty line and at the time my closet was full of Baby Phat. " Who is your supermodel icon? "Linda Evangelista is known as the chameleon of the modeling industry and pulled off every haircut, color and beauty look under the sun. She is a true model and helped turn the job into an art form. Linda also said the most badass quote in modeling history — 'We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day.'" Where is your favorite modeling destination? "Australia. I love how everything is just effortlessly beautiful and simple. I have a lot of fun memories there."

Getty Images Nadine Leopold Best modeling memory? "Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day campaign as I was in the windows of the Times Square store!" Who is your supermodel icon? "Gisele Bündchen!" Where is your favorite modeling destination? "Seychelles."

Getty Images Caroline Lowe Best modeling memory? "I was booked for a job on my birthday skiing in Mt. Hood, Oregon and the client surprised me by booking my boyfriend, Heath, on the job as well so I could celebrate with him. We stayed an extra week exploring and hiking and had a great time." Who is your supermodel icon? "My supermodel icons are Cindy Crawford and Niki Taylor." Where is your favorite modeling destination? "Anywhere new. I love traveling somewhere I've never been before, trying new foods and experiencing new culture."

Getty Images Ashley Moore Best modeling memory? "Finding out I booked Victoria's Secret Pink! That was always my number one goal and to see that realized I felt both accomplished and over the moon with happiness!" Who is your supermodel icon? "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. I just think she is out of this world beautiful, but has also achieved so many things that I am pursuing myself." Where is your favorite modeling destination? "I really loved Tokyo because the culture and energy is so incredible and interesting, but my favorite place is up in the air, as I'm always headed somewhere new!"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Shanina Shaik Best modeling memory? "Walking my first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2011." Who is your supermodel icon? "I adore and admire Christy Turlington!" Where is your favorite modeling destination? "Anywhere on a beautiful beach. So far my favorite is Turks and Caicos."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Devon Windsor Best modeling memory? "There are so many amazing moments throughout my career where I just have to pinch myself. The top one definitely has to be confirming my first Victoria's Secret show, as that was a lifelong dream for me. I'll never forget that call!" Who is your supermodel icon? "I look up to many of the women in this industry, but the biggest icon for me is definitely Gisele Bündchen! She is powerful, confident and smart. I love how she is able to balance her career, her personal life and building her business outside of just modeling." Where is your favorite modeling destination? "I love traveling so this is a hard one for me because I like so many different places for different reasons! One of the most amazing places I recently traveled so was Namibia, Africa! I felt like I was on a combination of Palm Springs, Mars and Cape Town. It's incredible!"