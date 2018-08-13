Grey's Anatomy Season 15: The Stars Reflect on Their "Unicorn" Show's Historic Season

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 9:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Grey's Anatomy will never leave you. At least that's how it's looking right now. The ABC medical drama is entering season 15, becoming ABC's longest-running primetime drama, and tying ER as the longest-running medical drama in the United States. Translation? Season 15 is kind of a big deal.

"Starting this thing, I would have never guessed it that we're here 15 seasons later," Grey's Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. told E! News on the red carpet for ABC's 2018 Television Critics Association presentation. "It's just a testament to the loyalty our fans have showed us all these seasons, the incredible creative power that is Shonda Rhimes…it just doesn't take one person to make this come to fruition…"

Photos

Ranking All the Tragedies on Grey's Anatomy

Pickens Jr. wasn't the only star surprised to still be on this ride. Kevin McKidd said he remembers back in season five discussing the show could likely run for two more years.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I've never had a gig run this long in my life as an actor."

McKidd said, "it's hard to describe" his feelings for the show. "It's going to be weird when it's all over, we're all like a family now. I can't imagine life without this show and this character," McKidd said. "I'm not quite ready to even start thinking about that…It's changed my life in many, many brilliant, amazing ways, and I feel really grateful."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The significance of Grey's season 15 is clearly not lost on its cast.

"I call Grey's Anatomy, for me, a unicorn, because I don't think I'll ever experience anything like it again," Camilla Luddington told us. "So every time we start a new season I'm just so thankful that the fans are still so passionate and tuning in."

Kelly McCreary called the whole experience "mind blowing."

"The endurance of this show and the devotion of our fans never ceases to amaze me," she said. "And really humble me too. It's a great thing."

Click play to hear more from the cast, including returning star Kim Raver, in the video above.

Grey's Anatomy season 15 premieres Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Emmys, Saturday Night Live, SNL

2018 Emmys First Look: Colin Jost, Michael Che Get Political and Loving

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina First Look Pics: Chilling Is Right!

"Grey's Anatomy" Stars Reflect on 15 Seasons of the Show

PCA's, Best of Summer TV Shows

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which TV Show Won Summer?

Charmed

The Highs and Lows of TV Remakes: Fandoms, Failures and Success

Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick Makes Tearful Return to Talking Dead After Abuse Claims

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.