Wedding bells were ringing for Robin Wright!
The Golden Globe-winning actress married beau Clement Giraudet on Saturday, according to Vogue Paris. Per the magazine, the House of Cards actress and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location.
An image of the couple embracing with Wright sporting a floor-length white, lace dress on Instagram appears to be further evidence that the two are officially wife and husband. Meanwhile, Wright's daughter Dylan Penn shared a video on Instagram of guests dancing and celebrating at a '70s, bohemian-esque party in southern France with the caption, "Weddin vibes." Neither Wright nor Giraudet have publicly confirmed the wedding.
Word of the couple's romance first spread in late 2017 after Wright was photographed with a "mystery man" and her 23-year-old son, Hopper Penn, at a September soccer match in France during Paris Fashion Week. Around that time, she also attended Saint Laurent's show. According to Page Six, she and Giraudet later vacationed together to Tahoe City, Calif. for some holiday skiing.
Wright was previously married first to Dane Witherspoon and later to Sean Penn, with whom she shares two children. She was later engaged to Ben Foster, but they broke off their engagement twice.
As for her new partner, a source previously told People, "He's handsome, charming and athletic."
Giraudet has significant ties to the fashion industry with previous work experience at Christian Dior Couture and Balmain. According to his LinkedIn, he also shares an interest in Wright's industry.
"Passionate about movies," he wrote on his profile. "I am a huge fan of David Lynch and Quentin [Tarantino]."
It sounds like there are plenty of cozy movie nights in their married future.
Congratulations to the bride and groom!
