Andy Cohen and Stephen Colbert Play "Never Have I Ever"

Was Andy Cohen trying to get Stephen Colbert drunk?

"Stephen may have more years in the hosting game, but my liver would beg to differ, so we're going to compare our hosting missteps," Cohen said of the Late Show host last night on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Stephen, I'm going throw out something a late-night host might have done. If either of us has done said thing, we take a sip of our cocktails."

From there, Cohen read a series of prompts:

• "Never have I ever asked a question that I immediately regretted."

• "Never have I ever hooked up in my dressing room."

• "Never have I ever ducked into the bathroom to avoid saying hi to a guest."

• "Never have I ever forgotten a guest's name mid-interview."

• "Never have I ever followed an audience member on social member."

• "Never have I ever had to host a show while still nursing a hangover."

• "Never have I ever passed gas while taping my show."

• "Never have I ever been high during an interview."

Watch the video to see which things Cohen and Colbert are "guilty" of doing.