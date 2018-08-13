Please read this in Darrell Hammond's voice: Live from Los Angeles, it's the 2018 Emmys with your hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost!

E! News has your exclusive first look at the first promo for the 2018 Emmys with hosts and Saturday Night Live stars Che and Jost. "This year we decide who wins," Che said.

"No, it's still the voters," Jost corrects him.

"Yeah, we know how that works out," Che says. "Uh oh! Political!"

Watch the full preview above. Stay for Jost's message to Che.

While there is a political joke in the promo, things might not get too political. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jost said, "It is kind of fun for us to do something that is not political.