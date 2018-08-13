Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 5:51 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
What's sweeter than a 2018 Teen Choice Awardsvictory? For Anna Kendrick, it's beating Ryan Reynolds.
The Pitch Perfect star won in both categories she was nominated in during Sunday night's award ceremony—one for Choice Comedy Actress and one for Choice Twit. As she took the stage to simultaneously accept the awards, she had some unexpected words for her fellow standout Twitter star.
"Did I just hear that I won Choice Twitter?" she asked as she took the stage. "The Twitter thing—I have so much fun on Twitter and I know Mindy [Kaling] and Kumail [Nanjiani] and stuff were nominated and also, I know Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so...in your face, Ryan!" Kendrick shouted ecstatically.
Kendrick clearly wasn't beating around the bush about her feelings. Unfortunately, Reynolds didn't score in the Choice Twit or Choice Summer Movie Actor. As she continued to rub it in his face, "Yeah, I beat you! Stay in your lane!"
It seems the two have not shied away from playfully poking fun at each other since Kendrick began working with Reynolds' equally famous wife, Blake Lively, on their upcoming mystery thriller, A Simple Favor.
At one point, Lively even considered trading in Reynolds for his "hotter, female(r)" version, Kendrick.
"@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it really count as cheating??" Lively asked on Instagram while sharing new movie posters for the flick.
Kendrick naturally chimed in, telling her fellow actress, "So glad we're finally taking this public."
"I let Ryan have Deadpool," she continued. "He can give me this."
The ball is in your court now, Ryan!
