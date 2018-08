There's nothing like a tropical vacay to clear your mind after some intense drama.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley recently jetted off to San Juan, Puerto Rico with their 4-month-old daughter Ariana Sky. The Jersey Shore star posted on his Instagram Story on Sunday a sweet pic of the family on a beach.

On Saturday, Ronnie shared a video of him and Jen riding a WaveRunner, writing, "#JustDoingNormalS--t."

That day, the two attended a friend's wedding.

Jen had posted a photo of her and Ronnie together during their trip a day earlier. A source had told E! News at the time that the two had gotten back together a month ago and "want things to work out for the baby's sake."

The family had celebrated the Fourth of July holiday together in New Jersey, where Ariana got to meet members of her dad's family.