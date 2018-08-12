by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 1:51 PM
New squad member?
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert with her sisters Paige and Ava and got to meet the singer herself backstage. Millie, 14, posted on Saturday a selfie of herself with the pop star.
"Look what u made me do," she wrote.
Millie also shared many Instagram Story videos of herself and her family at the concert, showing them dancing and singing along to songs such as "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Bad Blood."
Taylor reposted a couple of her videos on her own Instagram Story.
🎥 | Millie na InstaStory u Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/Is8O9QvkCj— Stranger Things PL 🇵🇱 (@pl_stranger) August 12, 2018
The 28-year-old singer, known for her squad of celebrity mostly female friends, is in the midst of her Reputation tour and performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.
Taylor will perform next on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.
