Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, claimed he initially lied to Prince Harry about staging paparazzi photos.

The duchess' father made the statement during a recent interview with The Mail on Sunday.

Back in May—just before Meghan and Harry tied the knot—The Mail on Sunday revealed Thomas had collaborated with the paparazzi to stage photos. In his new interview with the British newspaper, Thomas claimed Harry called him before the story went to press and asked if the report was true; however, Thomas alleged he lied to the prince, telling him, "No, I was being measured for a hoodie."

He also claimed Harry had warned him about the paparazzi in the past.

"Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive,'" Thomas said. "He was right."