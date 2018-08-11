Image Group LA via Getty Images; Disney
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 12:37 PM
Image Group LA via Getty Images; Disney
While the Kim Possible animated series' main star Christy Carlson Romano won't reprise her title role in the upcoming live-action movie, she will make an appearance in it.
The actress, who voiced the character during all four seasons of the fan-favorite '00s series, announced on Saturday that she has joined the cast of the comedy-adventure Disney Channel Original Film, set to debut in 2019. She did not reveal what character she will play in the movie, which had earlier this year cast newcomer Sadie Stanley in the main role of Kim. Variety said Romano's part will be a cameo.
Romano, also known for past role on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, made her comments at the D23's Saturday Morning on the Lot event at the Walt Disney Studios during a presentation celebrating the Kim Possible series, the cable network said in a statement to E! News.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
While Romano won't reprise her former role in the live action film, another original star will; The Disney Channel also announced that Patton Oswalt will play his old role of super-villain and mad scientist Professor Dementor.
KIt was previously announced that Sean Giambrone, star of The Goldbergs, will play Ron Stoppable, Kim Possible's best friend. Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan is set to portray Kim's mother, brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible.
Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?