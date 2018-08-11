Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 11:16 AM
Everything's coming up roses for birthday girl Kylie Jenner, who has also added two new vehicles to her collection.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially turned 21 on Friday and celebrated the night before at a lavish party with family and friends, including boyfriend Travis Scott. On Friday, she showed off some of her gifts on Snapchat.
She received a '50s Rolls Royce from Scott and also received a pink Can-Am Spyder with custom unicorn print.
She also received several custom birthday cakes and elaborate floral arrangements. Her front patio and yard was also decorated with hundreds of red roses.
Estimated value of all her gifts? At least $100,000.
Check out photos of Kylie's birthday presents.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Travis Scott's vintage gift for Kylie is estimated to cost between $25,000 and $85,000.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Estimated cost: At least $21,000
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
This gift from her mom Kris Jenner retails for $34,000.
Article continues below
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Kylie received many floral arrangements. Her friend Yris Palmer gifted her this La Fleur Bouquets creation in a shape of a red solo cup that contains more than 1,000 roses and spells out "Legal AF."
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Her Kylie Cosmetics team gifted her this massive white flower display.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Estimated cost of this vintage item: $5,000 to $7,000
Article continues below
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Now that she's of legal drinking age, Kylie can indulge and enjoy these drinking accessories from sister Khloe Kardashian. The gift includes a "Spin the Shot" device, a flask, an alcohol shot gun and, of course, a beer bong.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
This was a present from Boohoo.com.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
The reality star received several custom-made cakes, including this one that pays homage to her company Kylie Cosmetics.
Article continues below
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott knows the way to Kylie's heart.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Happy Birthday Kylie!
"This is insane! Pretty little thing, Can-Am," Kylie said on Snapchat about her new motorbike. "Wow. So cute!"
Kylie also gushed about Khloe Kardashian's gift, a bunch of alcohol accessories, such as a beer bong.
"Khloe, this is the best 21st birthday gift ever," Kylie said on Snapchat. "Obsessed. We're taking this on our next adventure."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
Khloe Kardashian Shows PDA With Tristan Thompson After Labeling Relationship Status as "Complicated"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?