How Rachel Lindsay Plans to Feel ''Powerful and Sexy'' on Wedding Day

As for whether the lawyer will be wearing the gown on TV, for all to see, is still up in the air. "I am very open to it, just because I feel like we fell in love on TV, so it's a full circle moment for us to have our wedding on TV," she shared. Her goal is to be married by spring of next year, "because I want to start having babies too."

Besides discussing the impending nuptials, the reality star talked about what life has been like for the couple since their season came to an end, which is both amazing and terrifying all at the same time. Surprisingly enough she said, "The hardest day is when the cameras go off, 'cause you're scared. You're like, oh my gosh, I got this ring. And it's like is this the same person you know that I met on camera? Is he going to be the same off?"

But, after trusting her instincts, Rachel has realized, "Bryan is truly my best friend."