14 Farmhouse Finds to Decorate Your Small Space

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 6:00 AM
How you decorate your home says a lot about you, so choosing an aesthetic can be borderline stressful.
However, if you've tuned into HGTV anytime lately, you'll notice an overwhelmingly popular theme: Farmhouse charm. Ring any bells? If galvanized metals, reclaimed woods and other lived-in knick knacks come to mind, you are on the right track. And if visions of life on the farm fill your heart with joy, boy, have we got the list for you.
Especially if you're headed off to college, live in an apartment or are restricted space wise, these cozy décor items will have you feeling right at home in no time at all.
BUY IT: Quattro Stagioni 3 Piece Storage Jar Set, $20
BUY IT: Oversized Nynette Farmhouse Wall Clock, $190
BUY IT: Wortham Pot Planter, $7
BUY IT: 'Underlined Farm VII' 2 Piece Framed Graphic Art Print Set, $50
BUY IT: Idell Metal and Wood Bench, $178
BUY IT: Sylvere Bench, $196
BUY IT: 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $74
BUY IT: Vintage Sign 'The Old Rise and Shine Coffee Roasting Company' Textual Art, $35
BUY IT: Prinz Farm Ceramic Rooster Kitchen Canister, $29
BUY IT: Napa East Collection Industrial Farm 36" Bar Stool, $400
BUY IT: Besancon Rustic Corregated Metal Wheelbarrow Planter, $94
BUY IT: Gracie Oaks Wooden Farm Fresh Wall Decor, $38
BUY IT: August Grove 2 Piece Farm Fresh Decorative Trays Set, $65
BUY IT: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Rectangle Galvanized Tray, $28
Someone get you an HGTV show already!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
