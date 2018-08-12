14 Farmhouse Finds to Decorate Your Small Space

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Farmhouse Charm

How you decorate your home says a lot about you, so choosing an aesthetic can be borderline stressful.

However, if you've tuned into HGTV anytime lately, you'll notice an overwhelmingly popular theme: Farmhouse charm. Ring any bells? If galvanized metals, reclaimed woods and other lived-in knick knacks come to mind, you are on the right track. And if visions of life on the farm fill your heart with joy, boy, have we got the list for you.

Especially if you're headed off to college, live in an apartment or are restricted space wise, these cozy décor items will have you feeling right at home in no time at all.



Glass Jars

BUY IT: Quattro Stagioni 3 Piece Storage Jar Set, $20



Oversized Wall Clock

BUY IT: Oversized Nynette Farmhouse Wall Clock, $190



Pot Planter

BUY IT: Wortham Pot Planter, $7



Moo and Cluck Prints

BUY IT: 'Underlined Farm VII' 2 Piece Framed Graphic Art Print Set, $50



Metal and Wood Bench

BUY IT: Idell Metal and Wood Bench, $178



Entry Bench

BUY IT: Sylvere Bench, $196



Canister Set

BUY IT:  3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $74



Coffee Sign

BUY IT: Vintage Sign 'The Old Rise and Shine Coffee Roasting Company' Textual Art, $35



Kitchen Canister

BUY IT: Prinz Farm Ceramic Rooster Kitchen Canister, $29



Bar Stools

BUY IT: Napa East Collection Industrial Farm 36" Bar Stool, $400



Wheelbarrow Planter

BUY IT: Besancon Rustic Corregated Metal Wheelbarrow Planter, $94



Wall Decor

BUY IT: Gracie Oaks Wooden Farm Fresh Wall Decor, $38



Decorative Trays

BUY IT: August Grove 2 Piece Farm Fresh Decorative Trays Set, $65



Rectangle Galvanized Tray

BUY IT: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Rectangle Galvanized Tray, $28

Someone get you an HGTV show already! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

