Travis Scott has shown his love for his "wifey" Kylie Jenner by gifting her another luxury car, this time a classic, for her 21st birthday.

The 26-year-old rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's boyfriend of more than a year and the father of their six-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, gave her with what appears to be a white '50s Rolls Royce, which are worth tens of thousands of dollars. Vintage cars like these are often used for weddings.

"Mommy's new gift," Travis says in a Snapchat video showing Kylie holding Stormi and also filming footage of the car, which was adorned with a red ribbon. "I love you, Mommy, Stormi!"

Travis also wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo slideshow of him and Kylie. "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."

Kylie called the car a "dream" and also posted on her Snapchat a video of Travis holding and cuddling Stormi and her marveling at another gift; her front yard and walkway was decorated with hundreds of red roses.