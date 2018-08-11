Saturday Savings: Jenna Dewan's Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Only $25

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Jenna Dewan

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shopping for new clothes, most people want two things: comfort and style.

Jenna Dewan's airport outfit has both.

This week, the World of Dance host appeared at LAX airport, wearing an off-shoulder jumpsuit from Cotton On. The look is perfect for traveling, as it's non-constricting, very cute and effortless to style. She paired her striped number with aviator glasses, a nude sweater and taupe-hued sandals to create a look that's perfect for summer, whether you jetting off to a vacation or looking for a casual and comfortable all-occasion look.

The best part: Her standout jumpsuit is only $25! Originally priced at $35, it's now 29% off. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Jessica Alba, Issa Rae and More!

Love her look? Shop on-sale jumpsuits below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Cotton On

Jenna's exact jumpsuit: Woven Betty Frill Bandeau Culotte Jumpsuit, Was $35, Now $25

ESC: Saturday Savings

Lemlem

Kal Jumpsuit, Was $375, Now $263

ESC: Saturday Savings

Gibson and Litimer

Off the Shoulder Ruffle Sleeve Stripe Culotte Jumpsuit, Was $84, Now $50

ESC: Saturday Savings

English Factory

Ruffle Off-Shoulder Striped Jumpsuit, Was $113, Now $79

ESC: Saturday Savings

Asos

TALL Off Shoulder Jumpsuit in Cotton Shirting and Stripe, Was $56, Now $24

ESC: Saturday Savings

The Limited

Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit, Was $99, Now $59

ESC: Saturday Savings

Willow & Clay

Miki Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit, Was $109, Now $66

RELATED ARTICLE: Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Dress Is Back on Sale and Ready for Your Next Big Event

