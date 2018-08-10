Getty Images
by Carissa Almendarez | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 1:35 PM
Getty Images
Has the crown finally been claimed?
In an interview with Real 92.3, Lil' Kim was asked, as she has been for many years, her thoughts on fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. Kim then questioned the host's motive behind prompting her to throw shade, saying, "Why isn't this about Kim? If we gon' mention one female [rapper] we need to mention them all. We need to bring everybody [into the conversation], and we need to give everybody love."
The emcee continued, "God bless her, I wish her the best. I'm past that I'm over it.... She did what she did, until she's ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did. Once that happens, hopefully everyone will stop asking me [about Nicki]."
The questioned stemmed from the buzz around Minaj's new and fourth album Queen, which was just released today.
The feud between the two icons became public around 2010 when Minaj's career was starting to gain massive traction. The "Anaconda" rapper mentioned in an interview that she crossed paths with Lil Kim at a concert and confronted her asking if they were good, then the two proceeded to take pictures side by side. The "Notorious B.I.G." rapper was angered by Minaj's recap of that night and clarified that her account was exaggerated.
Since then, the 32-year-old rapper has been criticized for stealing the rap legend's style and not giving her any credit. So how does Lil Kim feel about Nicki titling her album Queen when she's widely considered the queen of hip hop?
Kim, 42, added in her interview, "I don't really care about that either. I was named that, I never named myself that. It's a difference. When the streets name you that, Biggie named me that. I didn't name myself that. When you gotta name yourself, that's a whole different thing, I would never name myself that."
Flash forward through the years of turmoil, and it seems as if Lil Kim is finally ready to put the feud to rest. By asking about Minaj, Lil Kim asserted, "That automatically puts females against each other. Let each female shine, when Remy's up here, ask her about her f--kin' dope ass bars."
Amen, Kim!
