Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Diagnosed With Dementia

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 12:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nichelle Nichols

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Ovation

Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols has been diagnosed with dementia, according to TMZ.

The outlet has obtained documents filed in the 85-year-old's conservatorship in which Dr. Meena Makhijani reportedly states that Nichols has been a patient of hers over the last two to three years and that she has "moderate progressive dementia." TMZ also reports that the doctor states in the documents that Nichols "has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall."

However, Nichols has no apparent impairment for long-term memory, comprehension, verbal communication as well as concentration.

 

Read

Patrick Stewart Announces Return as Picard for New Star Trek Series

Nichelle Nichols, Uhura, Star Trek

CBS

Nichols got her start as Uhura in Star Trek on the TV series in the '60s. The actress even appeared at Comic-Con last month to discuss her iconic role.

Nichols has kept busy with acting roles over the years. In 2007, Nichols appeared on several episodes of Heroes, and she also appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2016.

Back in May, Nichols' son Kyle Johnson filed court documents assigning four fiduciaries to his mom as conservators, stating that she has dementia.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Star Trek , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ruby Rose

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party arrivals

Kim Kardashian Works Out Despite Hangover From Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party: "There's No Excuses"

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Nicki Minaj Drops Her Album Queen: Breaking Down Her Lyrics About Drake, DJ Khaled and More

Demi Lovato Temporarily Leaves Rehab for Therapy

Shopping: Shaepwear

Shapewear You Can Wear In Public for #NationalShapewearDay

Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott Disick

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.