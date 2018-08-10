Bethenny Frankel's On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Dennis Shields Found Dead in Trump Tower

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 11:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Dennis Shields, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, was found dead at his Trump Tower apartment in New York on Friday. He was 51.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "The medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a man believed to be Dennis Shields, found at the Trump Tower. The investigation is ongoing, and we will release cause and manner of death when completed."

According to the New York Post and TMZ, Shields had suffered an apparent overdose. The outlets reported that his assistant had administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, but was unable to revive him.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told People that "preliminarily," they are investigating the death "as a possible overdose."

Frankel is "heartbroken" about Shields' death, a source told E! News, adding, "This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years. She's heartbroken."

Her former Real Housewives co-star Carole Radziwill tweeted, "I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Frankel, who has a daughter from a past marriage, and Shields, CEO of the pre-settlement funding company LawCash, dated on and off since late 2015 or early 2016.

His estranged wife Jill Schwartzberg Shields said in a statement to E! News, "Dennis' family is devastated by this terrible news. He was a loving father and friend. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this time of loss."

In January, Frankel said she was single. In May, she told told Steve Harvey on his talk show, "I've been with someone on and off for years. It's like a partnership where if we're not being teammates and it's not working and one man is down, then the other man is down," according to People.

She did not identify Shields by name.

"We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are—and this sounds cold—but a little bit like business," she said. "If both people aren't happy about it but slightly uncomfortable and giving up something or giving in [to] something, it doesn't work. So both partners have to say, 'All right, I'm in it for this.'"

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bethenny Frankel , Death , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ruby Rose

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party arrivals

Kim Kardashian Works Out Despite Hangover From Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party: "There's No Excuses"

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Nicki Minaj Drops Her Album Queen: Breaking Down Her Lyrics About Drake, DJ Khaled and More

Demi Lovato Temporarily Leaves Rehab for Therapy

Nichelle Nichols

Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Diagnosed With Dementia

Shopping: Shaepwear

Shapewear You Can Wear In Public for #NationalShapewearDay

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.