JC Chasez Makes Mickey Mouse Club Return to Mentor Disney's Next Generation

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This I promise you: JC Chasez has returned to the Mickey Mouse Club.

It's been over 20 years since Chasez starred on the Disney show, and now the 'N Sync star has returned as a mentor to the next generation of Mouseketeers on Disney Digital Network's all-digital reboot of the series, Club Mickey Mouse. Chasez, who appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club from 1991 to 1995 alongside future stars Britney SpearsKeri RussellChristina AguileraRyan Gosling and fellow 'N Sync member Justin Timberlake, offered a lot of advice for the new Mouseketeers during his time with them.

After surprising the group during rehearsals, Chasez sat down with them to talk about his experience on the show and the lessons he learned from his co-stars.

Read

Meet the Club Mickey Mouse Kids, the Next Generation of Mouseketeers

Keri Russell, JC Chasez, Mickey Mouse Club

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Some of the best lessons I ever learned were from my cast members," Chasez shared. "When I would go into a situation whether it was a singing number or a dancing number or an acting number, I'm drawing experience from any one of them. I can lean on any one of those, because we became friends, we became a family."

He went on to explain that if he was struggling in a certain area, one of his co-stars would always come and help him through it. Chasez also told the group that they can do any type of genre they want, whether it be country or pop music, just like his pal Timberlake, who he also said was his "favorite" former Mouseketeer.

Chasez also makes a cameo in the Club's "Back to School" music video special, released Friday. Take a look at the video above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JC Chasez , Disney , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party arrivals

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rainn Wilson, The Office

Rainn Wilson's The Office Revival Idea Will Delight Fans...of The Meg

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel's On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Dennis Shields Found Dead in Trump Tower

Inside Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Mariah Carey Cancels Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Caroline Wozniacki, Hamptons Magazine

Caroline Wozniaki Planning a "Pretty Small Wedding"

Kylie Jenner, Birthday, Mural

Tristan Thompson and Others Missing From Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Mural

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.