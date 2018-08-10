Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson did not make the cut to be included in the Kardashian-Jenner family and friends mural at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party on Thursday.

A mural of caricatures of the famous squad was displayed at the bash and the reality star's sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared videos of it on their Instagram Stories. It features Kylie with about two dozen people, including her boyfriend Travis Scott and their baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

In addition to Tristan, who recently weathered a cheating scandal, his and Khloe's baby daughter True Thompson is also not pictured. Neither of them attended the party, nor did Stormi. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was in Toronto, were he coached kids at a basketball camp and attended the Amari Thompson Soiree in support of Epilepsy Toronto.

True's other cousins also did not go to the bash and were also omitted from the mural: Kim and husband Kanye Westare shown together without children North West, Saint West and baby Saint West, while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick both appear in different areas, without their kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. Rob Kardashian is shown next to his grandmother M.J. and late father Robert Kardashian. His daughter Dream Kardashian is not in the mural (nor is her mother and Rob's ex, Blac Chyna, unsurprisingly).