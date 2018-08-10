Mariah Carey Cancels Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

Some heartbreaking news from Mariah Carey her upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand have been canceled.

The Grammy-winning songstress was scheduled to head down under in October for a handful of performances previously rescheduled from February. However, as the star confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, the new dates for her #1's Tour have also been called off.

"It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia & New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon," a statement from Carey posted on MJR Presents read. "I've been working away on new music and I cannot wait to share it with you later this year."

MJR Presents, the event management company behind Carey's oceanic leg of the tour, said on Thursday that the cancelation stems from a scheduling conflict and new dates for the area have yet to be determined.