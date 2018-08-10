George Pimentel/Getty Images, Backgrid
by Lena Grossman | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 7:00 AM
George Pimentel/Getty Images, Backgrid
Get ready for the red carpet to heat up at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which air Monday, August 20.
E! News has learned exclusively that many of our favorite—and hottest—celebrity couples will be showing up hand in hand, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande with fiancé Pete Davidson. It's one Hollywood date night no one will want to miss.
Many of the artists mentioned above will either be performing or receiving awards at the show. Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld just dropped (and includes many references to girlfriend Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster), is slated to perform as well as Post Malone and Nicky Minaj. Fellow red carpet favorite Grande will sing "God Is a Woman" from her upcoming album sweetener.
Lopez is a 23-time VMA nominee and will receive some big-time honors at the show. She'll be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award joining the ranks alongside Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Justin Timberlake. The pop star is also nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video.
J.Lo is only one of many artists with accolades to brag about at the awards show. Cardi B leads the honorees with 10 nominations, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z follow closely behind the "Bodak Yellow" rapper with 8 each.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?