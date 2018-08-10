EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and More Celeb Couples to Attend 2018 VMAs

by Lena Grossman | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Get ready for the red carpet to heat up at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which air Monday, August 20.

E! News has learned exclusively that many of our favorite—and hottest—celebrity couples will be showing up hand in hand, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande with fiancé Pete Davidson. It's one Hollywood date night no one will want to miss.

Many of the artists mentioned above will either be performing or receiving awards at the show. Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld just dropped (and includes many references to girlfriend Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster), is slated to perform as well as Post Malone and Nicky Minaj. Fellow red carpet favorite Grande will sing "God Is a Woman" from her upcoming album sweetener.

Photos

Red Carpet Couples

Lopez is a 23-time VMA nominee and will receive some big-time honors at the show. She'll be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award joining the ranks alongside Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Justin Timberlake. The pop star is also nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video.

J.Lo is only one of many artists with accolades to brag about at the awards show. Cardi B leads the honorees with 10 nominations, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z follow closely behind the "Bodak Yellow" rapper with 8 each.

