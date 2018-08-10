Jessica Alba Is a Beauty in Blush and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Delaney George & Alanah Joseph | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 8:28 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock

Celebrities are closing out the summer with outfits that will make you blush (or become green with envy).

This week, even more than others, the competition for best dressed was fierce. While some celebrities didn't need a special occasion to slay (See: Kourtney Kardashian and Rita Ora's street style), others were called to the red carpet and expected to bring it. Crazy Rich Asians, Dog Days and The Meg premiered this week, bringing the likes of Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrevinto the spotlight. They did not disappoint.

Then, there was Jessica Alba. In honor of the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards, which recognized The Honest Company, the star stunned in a blush Christian Dior Cruise dress, Dior ‘Le Coeur De Dior' bag and Saint Laurent platforms. 

Photos

Jessica Alba's Best Looks

Who was the best dressed? You decide! Scroll through this week's epic style and vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Issa Rae

BACKGRID

Issa Rae

There's no way this actress could be insecure in this outfit. For her appearance at The Late Show, she strutted in this gorgeous ribbed midi dress. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

This Keeping Up With the Kardashian star stuns in silky, blue trousers paired with Poppy Lissiman's Toxic Pop Sunglasses. This is a new way to color block.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba

This actress stuns in this adorable tea-style dress and Saint Laurent platforms at the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Kelly Rowland

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Rowland

Kelly is glowing in this hot all-white set from Area. These wide-leg trousers provide the perfect balance to her white crop top.. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Nina Dobrev

Karl Moor/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

This actress showed off every curve in this velvet LBD featuring folded sleeves—a less dramatic sleeve than the denim jumpsuit she wore later in the day. The star paired the look with strappy heels and a small red bag. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Lau

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Constance Lau

The Crazy Rich Asians star rocked a custom fringed Time Taken To Make A Dress number with matching earrings to the premiere of the film. To top off her crazy-good style, she paired her gown with a sleek high bun and red lipstick. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Regina King

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Regina King

The actress looks heavenly at a screening of Seven Seconds in a white, cold-shoulder jumpsuit with matching heels. White is certainly the color of the season.

ESC: Best Dressed, Ruby Rose

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ruby Rose

For the premiere of The Meg, the actress and model stood out with a bright yellow gown, courtesy of Prabal Gurung, and diamond bracelets.

ESC: Best Dressed, Rita Ora

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

Sportswear has never looked so good. Adding lace to this Fly Emirates design is innovative, bringing to rethink the ways we can wear athletic-inspired clothing.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Szohr

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jessica Szohr

This actress stuns in polka dot perfection. This chic pencil skirt paired with a ruffled Azoir crop was the perfect ensemble for the premiere of Dog Days. 

Best Dressed of the Week: 8.10
Which look did you like best?
4.9%
2.4%
31.7%
26.8%
7.3%
14.6%
9.8%
2.4%
0.0%
0.0%

