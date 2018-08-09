Justin Bieber Explains Why He Was Crying Next to Hailey Baldwin

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 2:39 PM
A wise man once said: Tears come from the heart and not from the brain.
Earlier this week, Beliebers couldn't help but notice photos that showed Justin Bieber looking visibly upset next to his fiancée Hailey Baldwin in New York City.
Theories were brought up and speculation was spread amongst followers of the famous couple as to what could be the reasoning behind the normal emotions. Ultimately, the Grammy winner assured fans that they have nothing to worry about.
"You've got good days and you got bad days," Justin told fans in video obtained by TMZ. "It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."
Justin's statement came as the 24-year-old was caught holding a copy of The Meaning of Marriage. The book, written by Timothy Keller, shows readers the vision of what marriage should be according to the Bible.
Although the couple got engaged one month ago, wedding planning is certainly on the mind.
"Justin and Hailey have already been discussing their wedding plans and want to have a short engagement. They want to be married next year and it will be very small," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are having both of their families be very involved in the process and do not want to make a huge deal out of the celebration. It will not be an over-the-top wedding."
The bride-to-be already has one small request. She hopes her future husband does not grow the mustache back for the wedding. Maybe that's why Justin stopped by Cutler Salon in Soho Wednesday to get a chic haircut from salon stylist Armond.
Whatever the case may be, both Justin and Hailey appear to be head over heels with each other as they continue celebrating their new relationship status.
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Justin wrote on Instagram when first confirming his engagement. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
Hailey would add in a separate post, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!"
