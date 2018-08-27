Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross couldn't be more in love!

Thankfully, their romance is well documented on their new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN. Whether their making music together or raising their Hollywood modern family, the two industry vets are practically inseparable.

But when and where did this incredible love story start? It feels like only yesterday that Ashlee and Evan were keeping their relationship under the radar. Time certainly does fly!

From the low key start to their romance to documenting their everyday life for E!, here's everything you need to know about Ashlee and Evan's life together.